Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew Arrives in Cuba for Official State Visit

Havana, Cuba, May 22nd, 2025 (PMO) – Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, arrived in Cuba last evening, May 21, to commence a two-day official state visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two Caribbean nations.

The Prime Minister and his delegation were accorded full military honors upon arrival and were officially welcomed by Vice Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Josefina Vidal Ferreiro, Ambassador of Cuba to St. Kitts and Nevis, David Rivero Pérez, and other senior Cuban officials.

During initial discussions, Prime Minister Drew engaged in substantive dialogue on pressing regional matters affecting both nations. The talks encompassed critical areas including renewable energy exploration, geopolitical developments, and matters of mutual interest to both countries.

A significant portion of the discussions centered on the welfare of St. Kitts and Nevis students currently pursuing studies in Cuba, addressing their achievements, challenges, and overall well-being. Prime Minister Drew, drawing from his personal experience as a former medical student in Cuba, also shared insights on the transformative impact of Cuban education on Caribbean professionals.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew, Cabinet Secretary Dr. Marcus Natta, Ambassador His Excellency Kenneth Douglas, Press Secretary Mr. Javon Liburd, Medical Specialist Dr. Joylette Woodley, and Advisor to the Prime Minister Mr. Austin Edinborough.

This diplomatic engagement underscores the deep-rooted friendship between St. Kitts and Nevis and Cuba, while advancing shared development objectives and reinforcing cooperation between both nations.

The state visit will conclude on May 23, 2025.

