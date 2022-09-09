One To One Laptop Programme To Be Reintroduced In St Kitts And Nevis

By: Staff Reporter

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and area representative for Cayon, Dr. Terrence Drew shared in the Back-To-School excitement with the students of the Cayon High School.

In his brief remarks, the Prime Minister offered students encouragement and informed the students of a number of decisions taken by his administration that will enhance the delivery of education across St. Kitts and Nevis.

I encourage you to work hard [to] make Cayon High School the top school…Take advantage of the opportunities, respect yourselves and respect your teachers. If you were to do all those things and you work very, hard I can guarantee you that you will be a good student, a successful student and that will give you an opportunity to be a good citizen and a successful citizen and to build a successful country.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew emphasized that his government’s goal is to ensure that there are no barriers to the education of the nation’s youth.

PM Drew promised the students that his government would reintroduce the Laptop Programme.

He said……

We will convert our schools into smart schools where we will include ICT and technology so that we can create students who can compete with anyone anywhere in the world, and that is our commitment to you the students of St. Kitts and Nevis and the students of the Cayon High School.

We will once again reintroduce the laptop programme and make sure that all of you have access to a device if you don’t have (one). We will also make sure that those, who don’t have the internet at home, we will help you to get internet at home because all of you must be connected to the internet.

The area representative also promised to extend the school’s hall so they will no longer have to stand in the blazing Caribbean sun when the Prime Minister pays them a visit.