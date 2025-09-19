West Indies Umpires Candace La Borde and Jacquline Williams Selected for ICC Women’s World Cup

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) congratulates Candace La Borde and Jacquline Williams on their selection to the Emirates ICC Panel of Match Officials for the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup, set to take place in India and Sri Lanka from 30 September to 2 November.

Their appointments are part of a historic first, as the tournament will feature an all-female panel of 14 umpires and four match referees, a revolutionary step in the ICC’s commitment to support, elevate and empower women in cricket, with the West Indies proudly contributing two of the 14 appointed umpires.

Jacquline Williams



Williams, a Jamaican, will be officiating at her third Women’s World Cup, joining Australian Claire Polosak and England’s Sue Redfern, as the most experienced members of the panel.



In 2022, Williams became the first female umpire from the West Indies to stand in a men’s T20I between two full member teams. While she took her first steps into umpiring in 2007, she admitted that she is just as excited today, as when she began her career.



“I think being selected for any world event is always a good feeling. This is my third, but I still get the same goosebumps I got when I was selected for the first. It’s the same amount of passion, excitement and enthusiasm.”

“Whenever I step out on the field, my aim is not just to perform for myself, but to remember there’s a possibility that whatever I do will have an impact especially on female umpires coming through, especially from the region. I want to represent well to ensure that I would create a pathway for other females to come through.”



Trinidad and Tobago native La Borde’s selection marks another substantial milestone for West Indies cricket, as she continues her rise among the region’s brightest officiating talents.



Speaking on her first time appointment, La Borde considers it an honour to represent Caribbean women in sport on the world stage.



“Our appointments are a good example for women in the region. “Jackie” has been carrying the torch for the West Indies for several years, so to be able to follow in her footsteps, is an amazing feeling, proud moment for me and my career.”

CWI’s Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, hailed the announcement as an inspiring moment for Caribbean cricket.



“We are immensely proud of Candace and Jacquline. Their selections reflect years of dedication, professionalism and passion for the game. To have two West Indian umpires on an all-female panel for a World Cup is a testament to the progress being made in creating opportunities for women in cricket, both on and off the field.”

“Jacquline has long been a pioneer and role model in officiating, and we are delighted to see Candace following that path. They will inspire the next generation of women across the Caribbean who aspire to serve the game as officials at the highest level.”

The ICC Women’s World Cup will bring together the best players and officials in a global showcase of the women’s game. La Borde and Williams will play central roles in ensuring the spirit, integrity, and fairness of cricket shines through on its biggest stage.



Cricket West Indies wishes La Borde, Williams and the rest of the officiating group a safe and successful World Cup.

