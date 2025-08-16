Historic First for St. Kitts and Nevis Beach Volleyball at Junior Pan American Games

Asuncion, Paraguay. August 16, 2024. St. Kitts and Nevis’ beach volleyball duo, Clerique Ward and Julian Bristol, have made history as the first-ever volleyball representatives from the twin-island federation to compete in the Junior Pan American Games, being held in Asunción, Paraguay.

The pair, accompanied by Coach Rick Swan, arrived in Paraguay earlier today to prepare for five days of high-level competition from August 18–22, 2024. St. Kitts and Nevis secured its spot at this prestigious event in October 2024, marking another milestone for the nation’s growing beach volleyball program.

Ward and Bristol are no strangers to breaking new ground. In 2023, they became the first St. Kitts and Nevis athletes to compete at the FIVB Under-21 Beach Volleyball World Championships in Thailand, demonstrating their commitment to elevating the sport both at home and on the international stage.

St. Kitts and Nevis has representation in four disciplines at the Junior Pan American Games – swimming, tennis, athletics, and beach volleyball.

Chef de Mission of Team St. Kitts and Nevis Brenda Allen expressed pride in the volleyball team’s achievement.

“It is a privilege and an honour for this beach volleyball pair to be competing in this major competition. It underscores the strategic planning of the St. Kitts and Nevis Amateur Volleyball Association (SKAVA), especially with our young players participating in various regional tournaments,” she stated

Coach Rick Swan is equally proud of his two athletes.

“This is an exciting time for these two young players and for St. Kitts and Nevis’ beach volleyball program. It is a strong indication of the developmental strides our young athletes are making.”

Both Ward and Bristol have committed to giving their best efforts as proud sporting ambassadors for St. Kitts and Nevis, aiming to inspire the next generation of volleyball players back home.



The Junior Pan American Games brings together the best young athletes from across the Americas to compete in multiple sporting disciplines, serving as a stepping stone to senior-level Pan American and Olympic competition.

###

