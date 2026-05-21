FROM CARIBBEAN SHORES TO CANADIAN WATERS: GREYSON BURRELL SET TO MAKE HISTORY AT OPTIMIST NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Basseterre, St. Kitts m, May 21st, 2026 — 12-year-old sailor Greyson Burrell is set to make history as the first sailor from St. Kitts and Nevis to compete at the prestigious Optimist North American Championships, scheduled to take place in Halifax, Canada from May 21–28, 2026.



Widely regarded as one of the premier youth sailing events in the region, the Optimist North American Championships will bring together approximately 172 of the top young sailors from across North America, the Caribbean, Central America, and South America to compete at the highest level of Optimist racing.

Greyson’s participation marks a significant milestone not only in his personal sailing journey, but also in the continued growth and development of youth sailing in St. Kitts and Nevis.



Greyson earned his place at the North American Championships following a series of standout performances both regionally and nationally. His achievements include capturing 1st place as the top Optimist sailor at the St. Kitts and Nevis National Dinghy Championship, securing victory at the Antigua Budget Marine Optimist and ILCA Championships, and making history with a 3rd-place finish at the Caribbean Dinghy Championships — the first podium result ever achieved by St. Kitts and Nevis at the event.

In preparation for the North American Championships, Greyson also recently competed at the St. Barths Mini Bucket Clinic and Regatta, where he gained additional international racing experience against a talented regional fleet. During the regatta, he recorded a strong 6th-place race finish, multiple 7th-place finishes, and completed the grueling three-hour marathon race in 2 hours and 47 minutes.



The championship in Halifax is expected to feature elite competition, challenging weather conditions, and a demanding racing schedule designed to test sailors’ technical ability, tactical awareness, endurance, and mental resilience on the international stage.

Speaking ahead of his departure, Greyson shared, “I’m very excited and grateful for this opportunity to compete at such a major event. I know it will be challenging, but I’m looking forward to learning, improving, and proudly representing St. Kitts and Nevis against some of the best young sailors in the region.”



The St. Kitts and Nevis sailing community views Greyson’s qualification and participation as an important achievement for the Federation and a positive sign for the future of youth sailing nationally.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Sailing Association extends its full support and best wishes to Greyson as he prepares to represent the Federation on one of the largest and most competitive stages in youth sailing.



The Association also expresses sincere gratitude to all supporters, coaches,, parents, and well-wishers whose continued encouragement and assistance have helped make this historic opportunity possible.



Thank you to his Sponsors:



St. Kitts and Nevis Sailing Association

St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee

Islander Watersports

University of Medical and Health Sciences- St. Kitts (UMHS)