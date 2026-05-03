St Kitts and Nevis Claim Gold at 2026 ECVA Senior Beach Volleyball Championship

By: Tito Chapman

CASTRIES, Saint Lucia, May 3, 2026 – Saint Kitts and Nevis won the men’s gold medal as the 2026 Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association (ECVA) Senior Beach Volleyball Championship which concluded on Sunday at Cul de Sac sand courts in Saint Lucia.



Saint Kitts and Nevis went undeafeated throughout the tournament. They delivered a commanding performance against Jacob/Rajheem (St Maarten), winning in straight sets 2–0 (21–17, 21–9).

The Saint Kitts and Nevis duo of Julien Bristol and Elkreen Morton combined powerful serving with disciplined defense and effective transition play to secure the title and underline their dominance on the sand.

Results;



Gold – Julian Bristol / Elkreen Morton (St Kitts and Nevis)



Silver – Shreefkerk Jacob / Rajheem Meulens (St Maartin)



Bronze – Yahn Florent / Mervin Mingo (Dominica)