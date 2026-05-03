FB IMG 1777862150818
Sports

St Kitts and Nevis Claim Gold at 2026 ECVA Senior Beach Volleyball Championship

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

By: Tito Chapman

CASTRIES, Saint Lucia, May 3, 2026 – Saint Kitts and Nevis won the men’s gold medal as the 2026 Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association (ECVA) Senior Beach Volleyball Championship which concluded on Sunday at Cul de Sac sand courts in Saint Lucia.

Saint Kitts and Nevis went undeafeated throughout the tournament. They delivered a commanding performance against Jacob/Rajheem (St Maarten), winning in straight sets 2–0 (21–17, 21–9).

fb img 17778621557481810458588676577027

The Saint Kitts and Nevis duo of Julien Bristol and Elkreen Morton combined powerful serving with disciplined defense and effective transition play to secure the title and underline their dominance on the sand.

Results;


Gold – Julian Bristol / Elkreen Morton (St Kitts and Nevis)

Silver – Shreefkerk Jacob / Rajheem Meulens (St Maartin)

Bronze – Yahn Florent / Mervin Mingo (Dominica)

Share This Article
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month

You Might Also Like

You cannot copy content off of this page

error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy