West Indies name squad for ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup 2026

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced the West Indies Rising Stars Men’s Under-19 squad for the 2026 ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup taking place in Namibia and Zimbabwe from 15 January to 6 February 2026.

The 15-member squad features several players who impressed during the 2025 regional competitions and international preparatory series, including the recently concluded seven-match Youth One-Day International series against England in Grenada and the seven match series against Sri Lanka in August and September. Both series were won by the West Indies, 5-2 and 4-3, respectively.

Top-order batter Joshua Dorne has been named captain, continuing his rise after a standout year across regional competitions and youth internationals, while all-rounder Jonathan Van Lange has been appointed vice captain.

Several players have already represented West Indies at youth level, including Dorne and Jewel Andrew, who represented the region at the 2024 edition. Earlier this year, Andrew became the youngest player to represent the senior team in T20Is and also holds the record for ODIs which he claimed last October.

CWI’s High Performance Manager Dwain Gill elaborated on the selection process saying,

“This squad is the product of a deliberate and well-structured preparation and selection process. Performances in regional Under-17 and Under-19 competitions were closely monitored, with an emphasis on identifying players with specialist skills and the adaptability required for international cricket.”

On the squad selected for the World Cup, Gill noted,

“In assembling this group, we have aligned their development with the style of play we expect at the senior level, ensured exposure to high-quality match opportunities and placed a strong focus on leadership, tactical awareness and individual support within their territories.”

“The result is a balanced and competitive squad, well positioned to perform at the Under-19 World Cup and contribute meaningfully to the long-term future of West Indies cricket.”

In addition to Dorne and Van Lange, the team will rely on the experience of Zachary Carter, Matthew Miller, Jakeem Pollard, Shaquan Belle and Vitel Lawes, who all played starring roles during both home series against Sri Lanka and England.





Micah McKenzie made his List A debut for the West Indies Academy against the Sri Lanka Emerging Men’s team in June and recently received his maiden cap for Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the 2025 CG United Super 50 Cup.





Sixteen-year-old Shamar Apple was drafted into the Guyana Harpy Eagles squad for the tournament and along with Mckenzie, joined the England series for the final two games, with both players maintaining their places for the global showpiece in January.





West Indies have been drawn in Group D alongside South Africa, Afghanistan and Tanzania. All group matches will be played at the High-Performance Oval in Windhoek, Namibia. Ahead of the tournament, they will play warm-up matches against Ireland and Japan in Windhoek.





The top three teams from each group will advance to the Super Six phase followed by the Semi-Finals on 3 and 4 February, and the Final on 6 February at Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe.