Jamaica ends 49th Carifta Games with record medal tally

By: Staff Reporter

Jamaica continued its dominance over the final day of competition to maintain its record of topping the medal table at every Carifta Games since 1985 as the curtain came down on the 49th staging at the National Stadium on Monday.

Jamaica ended with a record total of 92 medals, comprising 45 gold, 29 silver and 18 bronze. Their previous best of 89 medals was won at the 2019 staging, the last time the meet was held before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the final day of competition, Jamaica swept all the mile relay events and also dominated the sprint hurdles, winning three of the four finals.

Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands finished in second and third place with 17 and 7 medals respectively.