KITTITIAN JAHZARA CLAXTON NAMED IN PROVISIONAL WEST INDIES WOMEN’S U19 PLAYER POOL

By: T. Chapman

Young Kittitian sports personality, Jahzara Claxton is one of (22) of the best Under-19 women’s players from across the West Indies, who have been shortlisted as a provisional pool from which the West Indies squad for the ICC Women’s U19 Cricket World Cup, South Africa 2023 will be selected.

Claxton will participate in a one week training camp from the 25th Sept to 02 Oct and then again in Trinidad from the 30th Oct – 7th November. If successful she will then leave Trinidad from November 08th for a period of 2 weeks for further training in India.

Once selected, Claxton will travel to South Africa for the cricket World cup slated for January of 2023.

The West Indies Rising Stars Women’s Under 19 team are due to have a training camp and trial matches in Trinidad in October, before playing an away series against India in November as part of the preparation plans for the ICC Women’s U19 World Cup South Africa in January 2023.

The provisional West Indies Women’s u19 player pool read as follows: