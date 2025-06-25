Uroy Harris Convicted For Causing Death By Careless Driving

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 25, 2025 – On Tuesday, June 24, 2025, Uroy Harris of Newton Ground was sentenced before the High Court in Basseterre, presided over by His Lordship Justice Iain Morley KC, in relation to the offence of Causing Death by Careless Driving. The charge arose from a fatal traffic accident which occurred on November 8, 2018, resulting in the death of 89-year-old Olivia Francis, in Newton Ground.

Having previously pleaded guilty to the offence on January 30, 2025, Harris was sentenced to six (6) months’ imprisonment, suspended for a period of two (2) years. He was also disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver’s licence for one (1) year, effective June 24, 2025.

In addition to the suspended custodial sentence, a compensation order was issued in the sum of $65,000 XCD to be paid to the family of the deceased. The court ordered that the compensation be paid in monthly instalments of $1,800, beginning Friday, July 25, 2025, and continuing on the last Friday of each subsequent month. Failure to comply with this payment schedule will result in a twelve (12) month term of imprisonment, after which payments must resume. The matter is scheduled for a status review on Friday, December 12, 2025.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force continues to urge all road users to exercise caution and responsibility at all times while operating motor vehicles.

