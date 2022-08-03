Eazi Cops Five Medals at 2022 World Championships of Performing Arts

By: T. Chapman

Kenyata ‘Eazi Warner wins 5 medals at WCOPA

Local artiste, Kenyata ‘Eazi’ Warner of Nevis participated in the 2022 World Championships of Performing Arts, (WCOPA) from July 22nd – July 30th, 2022 in Anaheim, California.

WCOPA brought together actors, models, singers, and a wide variety of artists from various countries; including South Africa, Trinidad and Tobago, Germany, and Jamaica.

Warner’s participation in the event, which was hosted for the 25th year, was a first for St. Kitts and Nevis. He participated in the Model Category and the singing aspect of the competition. He reached the semi-finals in both categories.

While he didn’t advance to the final, he captured two silver medals, a bronze medal and 2 other smaller medals for advancing to the semi-finals in the Model and Singing category respectively.

In an exclusive interview with SKN PULSE, Eazi said:

My aim for entering the competition was to bring awareness of the event to the federation and highlight the importance and significance, as well as to promote the federations artistic capabilities and for general promotion as a tourist destination. Kenyata Warner

Locally, Eazi is known for his popular hits such as ‘Oualie’, ‘Fete Me Down’, ‘I Can Assure You’ and so much more.

The appointed National Director for St. Kitts and Nevis, Candice Clarke expressed congratulations to Kenyata Warner, who she said, ‘proudly represented our country phenomenally.’

His ambassadorial role must not go unnoticed and there are future plans for Mr. Warner to serve on her management team at WCOPA. Due to his ambassadorial role, Kenyata Warner will soon be promoted.

WCOPA is a competition and educational experience held annually in Hollywood/LA County. Singers, dancers, instrumentalists, actors, models, and a variety of artists from over 70 countries displayed their talent for the judges at the live 25th annual World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA).