Eazi, Soca Empress Win 2021 Soca Monarch

High energy performances from Eazi and Soca Empress were the highlights of Nevis’ virtual Soca Monarch Finals sponsored by the St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank Limited.

In the Groovy Soca Segment, Soca Empress’ singing a crowd favourite song ‘Bless’ amassed 374 points to capture the Groovy Soca crown.

‘Delly Ranks’ placed first runner up amassing a total of 342 points while X-Man scored 325 to capture the second runner-up position.

Kenny ‘Eazi’ Warner returned to the soca arena with a bang. He captivated the audience with ‘Fete Me Down’ to capture the crown in the Power segment.

He amassed 372 points. ‘X-Man’ secured the first runner-up spot with a total of 322 points and ‘Speedy’ in the second runner-up position with 321 points.

The 47th staging of Culturama is being done virtually this year. Events were on streamed on the Facebook page and YouTube channel of the Nevis Culturama Festival.