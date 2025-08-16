Breaking News

Body Found In Newcastle Identified As 78 Year Old Man

Body Identified

By: T. Chapman

Authorities have confirmed the identity of the body discovered in Newcastle on Thursday, 14th August, 2025.

The deceased has been identified as 78 year-old Wingrove Maynard of Mount Lily.

The cause of death is still unknown. An autopsy is pending.

At this time, there are still no signs of foul play.

Maynard’s dead body was discovered in a storm drain in Newcastle.

Our thoughts are with Maynard’s family during this difficult time.

