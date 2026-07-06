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Travis Richards Charged For Firearm And Ammunition Offences

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 6, 2026 — Officers of the Special Services Unit have formally charged Travis Richards of Bourryeaux for firearm-related offences.

On June 24, 2026, Mr. Richards was formally arrested and charged at the Basseterre Police Station on two (2) Warrants in the First Instance for the offences of Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on May 31, 2025.

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