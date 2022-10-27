JNF Psychiatric Patient Commits Suicide

Male Psychiatric Patient Commits Suicide: At about 3:30 am today Thursday 27th October, a male patient, (prisoner) committed suicide at the Joseph N. France General Hospital.

The Ministry of Health issued a press statement which reads as follows:

The Ministry of Health regrets to inform the public that at about 3:30 am today Thursday 27th October, a male patient admitted to the Psychiatric Ward of the Joseph N. France General Hospital for treatment committed suicide.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, the staff at the Ministry of Health and the Joseph N. France General Hospital offer full condolences and support to the family and loved ones of the deceased patient at this trying time.

The Ministry of Health and the entire health workforce are profoundly saddened by this tragic event.



The family of the patient has been informed of the incident.

An analysis of the situation will be undertaken immediately by the Joseph N. France General Hospital and its findings will be shared with the family.

Hospital authorities continue to review measures to ensure the safety of patients and staff remains a priority.

More information will follow as the investigation proceeds.