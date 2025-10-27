GOVERNMENT OF SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS COMMISSIONS FIVE NEW CUSTOM-BUILT AMBULANCES TO STRENGTHEN EMERGENCY MEDICAL RESPONSE

BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts, October 27, 2025 (SKNIS) – The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis today, October 27, 2025, commissioned five brand new, custom-built ambulances, marking a major milestone in its continued efforts to enhance emergency medical response and healthcare delivery across the Federation.

The commissioning ceremony was held on the grounds of the Joseph N. France General Hospital and was preceded by a symbolic motorcade, during which the new ambulances journeyed through the streets of Basseterre from the Industrial Site. This allowed citizens and residents to witness and share in the historic milestone, celebrating the continued advancement of the nation’s healthcare system.

Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, said the commissioning reflects his administration’s commitment to advancing healthcare “not through talk, but through action.”

“So today serves as another bookmark of how this Labour-led government continues to prioritise the people of this country … This ceremony is a demonstration of our commitment to not just deliver, but to advance the lives of all of our residents,” Dr. Drew stated.

The prime minister emphasised that the new Toyota ambulances were custom-built to meet the unique terrain and road conditions of Saint Kitts and Nevis, and are fully equipped with advanced life-support systems to ensure emergency care begins the moment responders arrive.

“Simply put, these ambulances were designed for our landscape and for our people… With these features, the journey to the hospital is not a mere transfer, but an extension of emergency medical care,” he added.

Dr. Drew expressed appreciation to the TDC Group of Companies and Toyota for their partnership and reliability in delivering the new fleet, noting that the standardised brand will ensure better servicing, faster maintenance, and longer operational life.

“So no more mechanical issues that can’t be resolved. No more parts that can’t be found. And no more ambulances going in the graveyard prematurely,” he said.







Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws commended the upgrade as timely and transformative, especially as the nation prepares for the busy holiday season.







“Each of these brand new ambulances represents our shared commitment to protecting lives, to making sure that in moments of emergency, help arrives quickly, professionally and with compassion,” Dr. Laws said. “This new fleet will strengthen our emergency response capacity across the Federation with improved equipment, reliability and coverage.”







The addition of these five new ambulances complements the government’s broader healthcare modernisation agenda, ensuring that every citizen of Saint Kitts and Nevis can access timely, effective, and compassionate emergency care when it matters most.







-30-