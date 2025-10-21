Team St. Kitts Announces Squad for Leeward Islands Cricket Tournament

The St. Kitts Cricket Association (SKCA) has officially announced the Team St. Kitts squad for the upcoming Leeward Islands Cricket Tournament, set to take place from October 25th to November 1st, 2025, across venues in St. Kitts.

The team will once again be led by Terrance Warde, who expressed confidence in his side’s preparation and readiness ahead of the competition. Warde noted that the mix of experienced players and rising young talents provides a strong foundation for success.

“It’s a mix of youth and experience. We have a few youngsters making a forward step, and we’re going to utilise them as much as possible while also giving the senior guys an opportunity for bigger and better things, such as Leeward Islands selection,” Warde said.

He also praised the role of the Len Harris Cricket Academy in the development of the island’s young players, many of whom have already represented the Leeward Islands at various youth levels.

“The youngsters have been doing a great job. The academy has been doing a wonderful job for them, and it speaks volumes that some have already represented the Leeward Islands,” Warde added.

Team St. Kitts Squad – Leeward Islands Cricket Tournament 2025

Terrance Warde – Captain Kenneth Cameron Pennyfeather Mikyle Louis Jeremiah Louis Larry Audain Kunal Tilokani Eirette Richards – Wicketkeeper De-Antre Drew Keon Harding Tariq Newman Clayton Skeete Rasheed Eddy Caiden Francis Kasim Challenger Tristan Hanley Sheno Berridge

Additional players will be selected for the two-day matches later in the tournament.