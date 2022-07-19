JOELLA LLOYD QUALIFIES FOR 200M SEMI FINALS AT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

By: Staff Writer

Antigua and Barbuda’s Joella Lloyd has qualified for the semi finals of the 200 metres at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Lloyd received one of the 6 non-automatic qualifying spots after a fourth-placed finish in heat 2 with a time of 22.99 seconds. Namibia’s Beatrice Masilingi won heat 2 in a season’s best 22.27, while the world’s fastest living woman over the distance, Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson Herah was second in 22.41 and Ida Karstoft of Denmark was third.

The top three finishers in each of the 6 heats qualified automatically, while the next 6 fastest earned non-automatic qualifying places.

Lloyd will run in lane 1 of semi final 3 on Tuesday at about 9:20pm Eastern Caribbean.

Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce who is seeking the sprint double after leading a Jamaican sweep of the 100m on Sunday, secured her semifinal spot in a time of 22.26 secs.