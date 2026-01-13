Cricket West Indies Announces Squad for T20 Series Against Afghanistan

HIGHLIGHTS

Brandon King leads the 16-member squad, with Shamar Joseph and Evin Lewis returning from injury.

Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein and Sherfane Rutherford will miss the series due to SA20 commitments.

Quentin Sampson earns a maiden international call-up.

Jason Holder, Rovman Powell and Romario Shepherd have been granted rest.

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced its 16-member squad for the three-match T20 International series against Afghanistan, scheduled to be played at the Dubai Cricket International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from January 19–22.

The series will serve as crucial preparation ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled to begin on February 6, with the final squad for this highly anticipated competition to be announced ahead of the three-match T20I series against South Africa set for January 27–31.

T20 Captain Shai Hope, along with established players Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein and Sherfane Rutherford were unavailable for selection due to commitments in the ongoing SA20 tournament.

In Hope’s absence, Brandon King has been appointed captain. King has previously led the West Indies in T20 Internationals, including during the home series against South Africa in early 2024, and brings valuable leadership experience into this assignment.

Shamar Joseph and Evin Lewis are back in action for this series, with both players successfully clearing return-to-play protocols after recovering from injuries sustained in previous series.

Alzarri Joseph, who was also sidelined by injury towards the end of 2025, had been making encouraging progress in his return-to-play programme but has not been included at this stage as a precaution following medical review.



He will continue to be monitored and assessed to determine his eligibility and potential selection for the World Cup squad. Quentin Sampson, the Breakout Player of the 2025 Caribbean Premier League, has earned his maiden international call-up.



He replaces Rovman Powell, who has been rested for the series alongside Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd as part of workload management.



Head Coach, Daren Sammy, noted that in addition to being utilized as a fine-tuning opportunity ahead of the ICC World Cup, this series facilitates the reintegration of key players coming off significant periods of absence.



“The opportunity to play competitive matches in subcontinental conditions is ideal, as it assists with our preparations and confidence building ahead of what will be a competitive T20 World Cup.”

“It also presents a valuable platform to assess players who would’ve missed significant time towards the end of 2025, as well as those stepping into important roles for this series, prior to the selection of the final squad for the international tournament.”

The squad will depart the Caribbean on January 14 and is scheduled to arrive in the UAE on January 16.



West Indies T20 Squad against Afghanistan



Brandon King (Captain)



Alick Athanaze



Keacy Carty



Johnson Charles



Matthew Forde



Justin Greaves



Shimron Hetmyer



Amir Jangoo



Shamar Joseph



Evin Lewis



Gudakesh Motie



Khary Pierre



Quentin Sampson



Jayden Seales



Ramon Simmonds



Shamar Springer



Team Management Unit



Rawl Lewis – Team Manager



Daren Sammy – Head Coach



Floyd Reifer – Assistant Coach (Batting)



Ravi Rampaul – Assistant Coach (Bowling)



Rayon Griffith – Assistant Coach (Fielding)



Physiotherapist: Dr Denis Byam



Strength & Conditioning Coach: Darc Browne



Massage Therapist: Fitzbert Alleyne



Performance Analyst: Avenesh Seetaram



Content & Media Officer: Jerome Foster



Full Tour Schedule:



1st T20I: 19th January 2026 @ Dubai, UAE



2nd T20I: 21st January 2026 @ Dubai, UAE



3rd T20I: 22nd January 2026 @ Dubai, UAE