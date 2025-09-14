Student Gunned Down in College Housing 

Authorities on St Kitts are investigating the death of an 18-year-old student who became the latest victim of gun violence in the Federation.
The victim, a student of Washington Archibald High School, is a Dominican National.
According to police, the fatal shooting occurred late Saturday night (Sept. 13) in College Housing.
The investigation is ongoing. Currently, there are no suspects in custody.
More details to follow.
