Lenroy Parris Appointed FIFA Assistant Referee for 2022

St. Kitts and Nevis Assistant Referee, Lenroy Parris has been appointed as a FIFA Assistant Referee, for the year 2022.

Earlier this year, Parris was one of 8 match officials appointed to the #CFU U14 Boys and Girls Challenge Series which was held in the Dominican Republic.

Parris and Tyra Wilkinson were the only St. Kitts and Nevis appointees, for 2022.

Head of the SKNFA Referees’ Department, Malcolm Ramsey complimented Lenroy Parris on his accomplishment while speaking about Tyra Wilkinson being the first female from St. Kitts and Nevis to be appointed as a FIFA Assistant Referee.

There are now eight persons from St. Kitts and Nevis on the FIFA international list.