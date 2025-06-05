Man Injured in Church Ground Shooting

By: Staff Writer

The authorities on Nevis have launched an investigation into a shooting incident that occurred earlier tonight in Church Ground.

One male, Calvin Prentice, has been identified as the victim.

According to police, preliminary investigations indicate that Mr. Calvin Prentice was entering his residence when he was approached by a lone armed assailant who discharged a firearm in his direction.

Prentice sustained a single gunshot wound to his left shoulder and was subsequently transported to the Alexandra Hospital for medical treatment.

Should anyone have any information concerning this or any other criminal incident, you are strongly encouraged to contact the nearest Police station, or the Crime Stoppers’ Hotline at 707. RSCNPF

No arrests have been made as yet.

Related