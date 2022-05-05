Queen’s Baton To Arrive In Nevis This Week

Advertise With SKN PULSE

The Queen’s Baton will be making a stop in Nevis on May 7th as part of the Queen’s Baton Tour, which is a lead-up event to the Commonwealth Games.

Bearing this in mind, persons would be afforded the opportunity to take pictures with the Queen’s Baton at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park between 11:45 am and 12:30 pm and also at Fort Charles during the Ministry of Tourism Community Family Fun day from 12:45 pm to 1:45 pm.

The Commonwealth Games is scheduled for Birmingham, England from July 28th-August 8th, 2022.

Related Posts

CWI Thanks Kieron Pollard For His Contribution To West…

Handball Team Off to Mexico

Jamaica ends 49th Carifta Games with record medal tally

Advertise With SKN PULSE

St Kitts and Nevis is one of the participating nations.

The Queen’s Baton Relay is a relay around the world held prior to the beginning of the Commonwealth Games. The Baton carries a message from the Head of the Commonwealth, currently Queen Elizabeth II.

The Relay traditionally begins at Buckingham Palace in London as a part of the city’s Commonwealth Day festivities.

Share
More Stories

Historical conservationists voice concern over destruction…

Government to make available $5 million to SMEs through…

NTA erects permanent #NevisNice fixture at Pinney’s

1 of 1,998
error: Our Content Is protected !!

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy