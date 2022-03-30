St. Kitts Releases Artist Line Up for 25th Annual St. Kitts Music Festival

BASSETERRE (30th March, 2022): The St. Kitts Music Festival has announced its star studded lineup of artists taking the stage at the 25th Annual St. Kitts Music Festival, June 23-25, 2022. This year’s lineup will feature internationally acclaimed and regional artists that promise to add diversity and excitement. The three-day event will see the likes of “Temperature” sensation Sean Paul, American rapper Wale, Keyshia Cole and the iconic Beres Hammond.



Throughout the Festival, attendees will be treated to performances across a variety of music genres from reggae and dancehall, to hip hop, soca and jazz. Find more information and purchase tickets here.



“We are thrilled to once again host the St. Kitts Music Festival after a two-year hiatus,” said Honourable Lindsay F.P. Grant, Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports. “This event has been a staple on our annual calendar and is vital to our economy during the summer months. We are excited to once again host the Festival that not only contributes to our local livelihood but affords us the opportunity to highlight the destination. Thanks to our high vaccination levels, the Festival will go on this year as planned. We promise it will be worth the wait.”



The St. Kitts Ministry of Health, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and the Ministry of Tourism have all worked together to ensure a safe and enjoyable event Patrons who purchased tickets for the 2020 event and chose to not receive a refund upon its cancellation, will have their tickets honored at this year’s Festival.



“The St. Kitts Music Festival is one of the most diverse festivals in the region. We look forward to welcoming music enthusiasts to the destination to enjoy three nights of music and days of adventure,” said Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority. “The festival once again allows us the opportunity to showcase our local Kittitian talent among some of the world’s renowned artists.



In addition to the mainstage performances, festival goers can enjoy bonus events and activities, including lunchtime concerts featuring local musicians, Caribbean beach parties, boat rides and official after parties.



Visitors are reminded to regularly check the St. Kitts Tourism Authority (www.stkittstourism.kn) website for updates and information.



#Copyright © 2022 St. Kitts Tourism Authority, All rights reserved.

You are receiving this email because you opted in to receive news about St. Kitts.

Our mailing address is:

St. Kitts Tourism Authority

P.O. Box 132

Pelican Mall

Basseterre

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Add us to your address book

Want to change how you receive these emails?

You can update your preferences or unsubscribe from this list.