Shecoma Greene places 1st runner up in Miss Elegance Mothers Pageant
Staff Writer
Kittitian native, Shecoma Greene placed 1st runner up in the 5th annual Miss International Elegance Mothers Pageant which was held on Saturday night (May 28) at the Tropicana Ballroom in Simpson Bay, St Maarten.
Miss St. Kitts and Nevis, Shecoma Greene won the awards for Miss Photogenic, Best Promotional Video, and Best Sunday Best Wear.
Greene was one of five Mothers who vied for the coveted title. The five countries represented were Antigua and Barbuda, British Virgin Islands, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Maarten and Trinidad and Tobago.
The distribution of awards were as follows:
NON JUDGED SEGMENTS
Social Media – Antigua & Barbuda
Best Promo Video – St. Kitts & Nevis
Miss Congeniality – Trinidad & Tobago
Miss photogenic – St. Kitts & Nevis
Miss popularity – St. Maarten
JUDGED SEGMENT
Best African Wear – St. Maarten
Best Speech – Antigua & Barbuda
Best Traditional cultural wear – St. Maarten
Best Sunday Best Wear – St. Kitts and Nevis
Best Talent – St. Maarten
Best Evening Wear – St. Maarten
Best Q&A – Antigua & Barbuda
The final results were as follows:
Miss International Elegance Mother – Miss St. Maarten,
1st Runner Up – Miss St Kitts
2nd Runner Up – Miss Antigua & Barbuda
3rd Runner Up – Miss British Virgin Islands
Greene was sponsored by The Development Bank of St Kitts and Nevis.