Shecoma Greene places 1st runner up in Miss Elegance Mothers Pageant

Staff Writer

Kittitian native, Shecoma Greene placed 1st runner up in the 5th annual Miss International Elegance Mothers Pageant which was held on Saturday night (May 28) at the Tropicana Ballroom in Simpson Bay, St Maarten.

Miss St. Kitts and Nevis, Shecoma Greene won the awards for Miss Photogenic, Best Promotional Video, and Best Sunday Best Wear.

Greene was one of five Mothers who vied for the coveted title. The five countries represented were Antigua and Barbuda, British Virgin Islands, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Maarten and Trinidad and Tobago.

The distribution of awards were as follows:

NON JUDGED SEGMENTS

Social Media – Antigua & Barbuda

Best Promo Video – St. Kitts & Nevis

Miss Congeniality – Trinidad & Tobago

Miss photogenic – St. Kitts & Nevis

Miss popularity – St. Maarten

JUDGED SEGMENT

Best African Wear – St. Maarten

Best Speech – Antigua & Barbuda

Best Traditional cultural wear – St. Maarten

Best Sunday Best Wear – St. Kitts and Nevis

Best Talent – St. Maarten

Best Evening Wear – St. Maarten

Best Q&A – Antigua & Barbuda

The final results were as follows:

Miss International Elegance Mother – Miss St. Maarten,

1st Runner Up – Miss St Kitts

2nd Runner Up – Miss Antigua & Barbuda

3rd Runner Up – Miss British Virgin Islands

Greene was sponsored by The Development Bank of St Kitts and Nevis.