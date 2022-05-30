Shecoma Greene places 1st runner up in Miss Elegance Mothers Pageant

Advertise With SKN PULSE

Staff Writer

Kittitian native, Shecoma Greene placed 1st runner up in the 5th annual Miss International Elegance Mothers Pageant which was held on Saturday night (May 28) at the Tropicana Ballroom in Simpson Bay, St Maarten.

Miss St. Kitts and Nevis, Shecoma Greene won the awards for Miss Photogenic, Best Promotional Video, and Best Sunday Best Wear.  

Advertise With SKN PULSE

Greene was one of five Mothers who vied for the coveted title. The five countries represented were Antigua and Barbuda, British Virgin Islands, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Maarten and Trinidad and Tobago.

The distribution of awards were as follows:

NON JUDGED SEGMENTS

Social Media – Antigua & Barbuda
Best Promo Video – St. Kitts & Nevis
Miss Congeniality – Trinidad & Tobago
Miss photogenic – St. Kitts & Nevis
Miss popularity – St. Maarten

JUDGED SEGMENT

Related Posts

Build out of Nevis’ Film Industry continues as MSR Media…

Another movie filmed on Nevis set for international release

Hardtimes resident wins Culturama Slogan Competition

Best African Wear – St. Maarten
Best Speech – Antigua & Barbuda
Best Traditional cultural wear – St. Maarten
Best Sunday Best Wear – St. Kitts and Nevis
Best Talent – St. Maarten
Best Evening Wear – St. Maarten
Best Q&A – Antigua & Barbuda

The final results were as follows:

Miss International Elegance Mother – Miss St. Maarten,

1st Runner Up – Miss St Kitts

2nd Runner Up – Miss Antigua & Barbuda

3rd Runner Up – Miss British Virgin Islands 

Greene was sponsored by The Development Bank of St Kitts and Nevis.

Share
More Stories

Cash, jewellery, TV stolen from Frigate Bay homes

Gruesome Picture Circulates Of Second Murder In St. Kitts 

St. Kitts Provides Place of Refuge for the AIDA Luna.

1 of 2,023
error: Our Content Is protected !!

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy