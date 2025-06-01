Stringband: A First for the St Kitts Music Festival

The St. Kitts Music Festival is gearing up for another spectacular year, with the main reason being the incredible lineup for 2025. This year’s festival promises a diverse range of musical genres, including reggae, dancehall, R&B, and soca. In addition, Stringband music will be introduced for the first time.

Based on the sister island of Nevis, the Honey Bees Stringband will bring a unique brand of musical performance to the Warner Park Stadium on Thursday, June 26, the first night of the festival.The band was formed by a talented group of musicians during the late 1960s and was led and managed by Nevisian cultural icon David Freeman.

According to the band manager, Colin Freeman Jr, “The Honey Bees Stringband will deliver an exceptional mix of Caribbean, folklore and roots music that captures the essence of island life. The band is known for lively performances and infectious melodies created by a diverse range of acoustic instruments, including fife, guitar, banjo, baho, triangle and guiro.”

Motivated by the rich musical traditions of Nevis, the band infuses their music with elements of calypso, reggae and African rhythms that have captivated audiences both at home and abroad. With their high energy and uplifting music, the Honey Bees Stringband will surely leave a lasting impression on the St Kitts Music Festival’s audience.

The St Kitts Music Festival will be staged June 26-28 and is in its 27th year. For further updates and additional details, log on to the festival’swebsite: www.stkittsmusicfestival.com, where you can also purchase tickets for US$50 or EC$135 until May 31, 2025.

