Seven through to Culturama Calypso Finals

By: Staff Writer

SEVEN of the 13 calypsonians who competed Sunday night (September 5) in the 2021 TDC Senior Kaiso Semi-finals at the David Freeman Centre of Excellence have made it through to the Finals.

The seven calypsonians are: Dis & Dat, who sang ‘That’s Not We Culture’; King Irwin with ‘National Dish’; Astro, who sang ‘De Captaincy’; Sookie with ‘Stronger Together’; Bahowlah with ‘De Money Stay’; Murray with ‘Trim Your Lamp’; and Lady Destiny with ‘No Virtual Culturama’.

The scores were as follows:

Dis N Dat – 246 points

King Kirwin – 242 points

King Astro – 228 points

Sookie – 224 points

Bahowlah The Meek – 221 points

Murray- 220 points

Lady Destiny – 220 points

The seven will be competing against the reigning King, Andrew ‘King Hollywood’ Nisbett at the same venue on Saturday, September 18 at 7:00 p.m.