St. Kitts and Nevis Signs MOU With United States To Accept Caribbean Nationals

By: T. Chapman

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has confirmed that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the United States to accept certain deportees and refugees from the United States who are not nationals of the St Kitts and Nevis.

PM Dr. Drew made the disclosure on Thursday during a roundtable engagement with members of the press.

He explained that the agreement forms part of ongoing diplomatic discussions between the two governments and emphasized that his St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party administration has been proactive in its negotiations.

Prime Minister Drew stressed that St. Kitts and Nevis approached the matter proactively and clarified that the program “does not involve anyone from outside the CARICOM region.” Haiti is explicitly excluded from the agreement.

PM Drew further assured the public that strict safeguards are in place. He stressed that no violent offenders or individuals convicted of sexual crimes will be accepted under the MOU.

The Prime Minister noted that the government remains committed to protecting national security while maintaining responsible regional and international partnerships.

On the matter of costs, Dr. Drew revealed that expenses would likely be covered by the United States, with the government still finalizing logistical arrangements.



