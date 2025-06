Basseterre, St. Kitts – On Thursday, June 19, 2025, at approximately 3:27 pm Kevin Isaac of Fort Thomas Road, Mc Knight, was formally charged with burglary, at the Basseterre Police Station.

The charge stems from a break-in that occurred on June 9, 2025, at Caunt Street, Newtown.

Mr. Isaac was remanded to HM Prison until June 26 when he will make a Court appearance.

