T’sean Hendricks & Darwin Francis Charged In Connection With Firearm contraband recovery

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has recovered firearm contraband and charged two persons in connection with the find.

During a vehicle search in Dieppe Bay on November 28th, 2025, officers discovered one (1) .22 pistol and ten (10) matching rounds of ammunition in the trunk of the vehicle.

The scene was processed by the Crime Scene Unit of the RSCNPF, and the weapon contraband and the vehicle’s two occupants, T’sean Hendricks of Ottleys and Darwin Francis of St. Paul’s, were taken into custody.

On November 30th, 2025, the charges of Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition were each laid against both Mr Hendricks and Mr Francis. They were charged at the Sandy Point Police Station and the Tabernacle Police Station, respectively.

