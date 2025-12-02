img 3888
Local News

T’sean Hendricks & Darwin Francis Charged In Connection With Firearm contraband recovery

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has recovered firearm contraband and charged two persons in connection with the find.

During a vehicle search in Dieppe Bay on November 28th, 2025, officers discovered one (1) .22 pistol and ten (10) matching rounds of ammunition in the trunk of the vehicle.

The scene was processed by the Crime Scene Unit of the RSCNPF, and the weapon contraband and the vehicle’s two occupants, T’sean Hendricks of Ottleys and Darwin Francis of St. Paul’s, were taken into custody.

On November 30th, 2025, the charges of Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition were each laid against both Mr Hendricks and Mr Francis. They were charged at the Sandy Point Police Station and the Tabernacle Police Station, respectively.

— 30 —

Share This Article
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month

You Might Also Like

error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy