St. David’s Cricket League Launches the Inaugural Prime Minister’s Cup T20 Tournament 2026

The St. David’s Cricket League (SDCL) is pleased to officially launch the Prime Minister’s Cup SDCL T20 Tournament 2026, which will run from January 10 to March 1, 2026. This inaugural event represents a significant step in strengthening the development of cricket within the parish of St. David and across Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique.

The SDCL Executive extends its warm compliments to all participating teams and expresses sincere gratitude for their involvement in the tournament’s inaugural edition. This enthusiastic participation reflects the deep confidence placed in the league’s ability to deliver a competitive, high‑quality cricket experience.

The League reiterates its call for all participating teams to strictly adhere to the tournament’s established playing conditions and to uphold the highest standards of fair play, discipline, and sportsmanship. These principles remain at the core of the SDCL’s mission and are vital to preserving the integrity of the competition and the overall enjoyment of the sport.

Prime Minister Mitchell, a strong advocate for cricket development, has emphasized the significance of the sport during a brief opening ceremony, stating:

“I grew up on cricket and like many people my age, my passion for the sport remains strong. We continue to believe in the importance of giving young men and women the opportunity to play, to grow, and to develop through cricket. This is an investment because Cricket plays a vital role in every Grenadian community, and we need to invest more in its development, as it has the power to bring people together for generations.”

The 2026 tournament brings together a strong roster of clubs from St. David and beyond:

Participating Teams

Beauregard United Beryl Strikers Carriacou United Big Benz Services – Westerhall St. David’s Power Hitters St. David’s Developmental Eleven Red Mud Police Sixers Idlers B Grenada Masters

As part of its continued commitment to developing the next generation of cricketers, the SDCL will also be collaborating with primary and secondary schools across the parish and wider tri‑island state to facilitate student attendance at selected matches throughout the tournament.

This initiative aims to expose young people to high‑level cricket, inspire a deeper appreciation for the sport, and encourage them to pursue cricket professionally.

By creating opportunities for students to witness competitive play firsthand, the league hopes to nurture emerging talent and strengthen the pipeline of future athletes who will carry Grenada’s cricketing legacy forward.

The SDCL looks forward to a season of thrilling cricket, exceptional talent, and unforgettable moments as teams compete for the first-ever Prime Minister’s Cup title.

