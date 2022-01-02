New Year Honours 2022 – Grenada
HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN has been graciously pleased to give orders for the following appointments to the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (Civil Division):
Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)
This is awarded to individuals for having a prominent role at national level, or a leading role at regional level.
CBE
Kirani James
For contribution to Sports
Office of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
This is awarded for having a major local role in any activity, including people whose work has made them known nationally in their chosen area.
Dr George Mitchell
For services to Health
Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
This is awarded for a significant achievement or outstanding service to the community. An MBE is also awarded for local ‘hands-on’ service which stands out as an example to other people.
Francis Sookram
For services to Education
HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN has been graciously pleased to approve the award of the British Empire Medal (Civil Division) to the under-mentioned:
BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL (BEM)
Reintroduced in 2012, this rewards a sustained, local contribution or innovative, high-impact work of a relatively short duration (e.g. 3 to 4 years).
Joan Joseph
For services to Education