PRIME MINISTER,  HONOURABLE DR. TERRANCE DREW, TO CHAIR CARICOM’S COMMITTEE ON ISSUES AFFECTING RASTAFARIANS

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, July 01, 2026 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, has been appointed to chair a newly established Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Committee that will examine issues affecting Rastafarians across the Region and the world.



The decision was taken during the Forty-Second Inter-Sessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government on May 08, 2026, as CARICOM continues to strengthen its commitment to equality, inclusion, and social justice throughout the Community.



As Chair of the Committee, Prime Minister Dr. Drew will lead discussions aimed at advancing the recognition, protection, and promotion of the rights of Rastafarians throughout the Region. The Committee comprises representatives from Barbados, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago.



Commenting on his appointment, Prime Minister Dr. Drew said the work of the Committee represents an important opportunity for the Region to reaffirm its commitment to justice and inclusion.



“The Caribbean has always been strongest when we stand united in defence of the dignity and rights of every citizen. The establishment of this CARICOM Committee represents an important step towards ensuring that Rastafarians are afforded the respect, recognition, and equal opportunities they deserve. Our responsibility is not only to acknowledge the injustices of the past but to work collectively to eliminate the barriers that still exist today,” said Prime Minister Dr. Drew. “As Chair of this Committee, I look forward to working with my fellow Member States, the Rastafarian community, and all relevant stakeholders to advance meaningful dialogue, informed policy, and lasting progress that reflects the values of justice, equality, and human dignity upon which our Community is built.”



Prime Minister Dr. Drew’s appointment reflects the confidence of CARICOM Heads of Government in his leadership and underscores Saint Kitts and Nevis’ continued commitment to championing human rights, social inclusion, and equitable development across the Caribbean.



The Committee is expected to commence its work in the coming months, engaging Member States, Rastafarian organisations, and other relevant stakeholders in developing recommendations that will strengthen regional efforts to eliminate discrimination, address historical inequities, and foster greater inclusion throughout the Caribbean Community.





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