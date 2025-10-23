SKELEC Bids Farewell to Corporate Communications Manager Ms. Patrice Harris

Basseterre, St. Kitts (October 23rd, 2025)— The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. (SKELEC) announces the departure of Ms. Patrice Harris, Corporate Communications Manager, who has served the company with distinction for the past five years.

Since joining SKELEC in 2020, Ms. Harris has played a pivotal role in reshaping the company’s corporate image. Through strategic branding, community engagement, and innovative communications, she successfully modernized SKELEC’s public presence, making it more relatable, and customer-focused. Her efforts helped build stronger trust between the company and the public, and positioned SKELEC as a forward-thinking utility provider in the region.

In addition to her communications role, Ms. Harris also served as SKELEC’s Hurricane Coordinator for two hurricane seasons. In this capacity, she led the company’s disaster preparedness and response communications, ensuring timely and accurate information reached customers during critical weather events. Her leadership during hurricane seasons was instrumental in maintaining public safety and operational readiness.

Mr. Clement Williams, General Manager of SKELEC, expressed his appreciation for Ms. Harris’ contributions towards SKELEC for the past 5 years. “Ms. Harris brought a level of professionalism and passion to our communications that elevated how we connect with our customers and stakeholders. Her dedication and insight have left a lasting impact on our team and the wider community. We thank her for her years of service and wish her continued success in all her future endeavours,” Williams said

Ms. Harris’s departure marks the end of a meaningful chapter at SKELEC, and the company extends its heartfelt gratitude for her commitment and excellence throughout her tenure.

