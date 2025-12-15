POLICE INVESTIGATING SHOOTING INCIDENT IN COTTON GROUND

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Cotton Ground Village, Nevis, on December 14th, 2025, between 8 PM and 8:30 PM.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots being heard in the Colquhoun Housing Project area of Cotton Ground. Within the same time frame, a report was made stating that while two males were driving through the Colquhoun Housing Project, several shots were fired in the direction of their vehicle by unknown assailant(s). Both occupants escaped unharmed; however, the vehicle sustained significant damage.

During this same period, a female resident of Colquhoun Housing Project was struck by gunfire while inside her home. The woman sustained a gunshot wound to a wrist and was grazed on the left side of her abdomen. She was transported to the Alexandra Hospital, where she received medical treatment and remains warded on the Surgical Ward.

The Crime Scene Unit of the RSCNPF processed each scene and collected some items of evidential value. Investigations are ongoing and updates will be appropriately published as they develop. The RSCNPF strongly encourages anyone with information about this incident to contact their nearest Police station, or report such anonymously via the Crime Stoppers’ hotline, 707.

—