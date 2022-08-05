DRIVER CHARGED IN FATAL ACCIDENT

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 5, 2022 (RSCNPF): On Thursday, August 4, 2022, 22-year-old Ryan Powell of Fountain Village was charged for the offence of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving.

The fatal accident occurred on July 27, 2022, and resulted in the death of 21-year-old Natalya Roberts of Cherry Garden.

Powell is currently in Police custody.

— 30 —

Disclaimer:





This article was posted in its entirety as received by SKN PULSE. This Curation Network & Social Media Agency does not correct any spelling or grammatical errors within press releases and editorials. Therefore, the views expressed therein are not necessarily those of SKNPULSE or SKN PULSE Social, its sponsors, or advertisers.