4 Guns and Ammo Seized By Police

Firearms Seized In Nevis
By: Staff Reporter

Law enforcement on Nevis seized four illegal firearms during an exercise that was executed on Sunday afternoon.

The Police conducted a search on an abandoned vessel in Stoney Grove.

During the search on Sunday (September 11, 2022), one (1) .38 Revolver with five (5) .38 rounds of ammunition, two (2) Glock Pistols 9mm with fifteen (15) 9mm rounds of ammunition and one (1) .45 Glock Pistol with fifty-seven (57) .48 rounds of ammunition were found. 

A police press statement didn’t indicate whether any arrests were made.

To date, twelve (12) illegal firearms have been seized.

