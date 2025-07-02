Multiple Persons Injured in Traffic Accident near the Monkey Farm

A vehicular traffic investigation has been launched into an accident that occurred along the Island Main Road at Bourryeaux between 7:30 AM and 8 AM involving three vehicles: motor omnibus H577, motor car PA1115, and motor car PA4086.

As per the police, motor omnibus H 577 was travelling toward the Monkey Farm behind PA 1115, while PA 4086 was approaching from the opposite direction. When PA 1115 stopped behind another passenger bus, H 577 attempted to overtake both vehicles. During this manoeuvre, H 577 collided with the oncoming PA 4086 and also struck PA 1115. As a result, PA 4086 veered off the road and struck a nearby Parks and Beaches worker.

The driver of PA 4086 had to be extricated by the Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services. That driver, along with four passengers from H 577, was transported to the Joseph N. France General Hospital for emergency treatment, and the injured bystander was taken to Mary Charles Hospital.

All three vehicles sustained damage, and the driver of PA 4086 has been warded at the hospital.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

