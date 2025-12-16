Nevis Division of the SKNCIC Recognizes Top Business Students for 2025

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (December 15, 2025)- The Nevis Division of the St. Kitts-Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce (SKNCIC) recently hosted an awards ceremony recognizing three outstanding business students for their excellence in Business Studies.

The awardees, who recently graduated, represented Charlestown Secondary School (CSS), Gingerland Secondary School (GSS), and the Nevis Sixth Form College. They were Blessyn Grant of GSS, Zeleequa Rivers of CSS, and Malique Parry of the Nevis Sixth Form College.

Chairman and Board Director of the Nevis Division of the St. Kitts-Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce Stephen Hector (l) presents an award to Blessyn Grant (r) the most outstanding business student at the Gingerland Secondary School

Chairman and Board Director of the Nevis Division, Mr. Stephen Hector, presented the awards and encouraged the recipients to continue striving for excellence as they pursue their academic and professional goals, noting that they represent the future of business leadership in Nevis.

Chairman and Board Director of the Nevis Division of the St. Kitts-Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce Stephen Hector (l) presents an award to Malique Parry (r) the most outstanding business student at the Nevis Sixth Form College

The awards were presented during the Chamber’s “Mix and Jingle” networking event, held in the gardens of its new location on Government Road.

Chairman and Board Director of the Nevis Division of the St. Kitts-Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce Stephen Hector (l) presents an award to Zeleequa Rivers (r) the most outstanding business student at the Charlestown Secondary School

Mr. Hector explained that the “Mix and Jingle” initiative was designed to bring together members of the business community, both members and non-members of the Chamber, to connect, network, and build meaningful professional relationships.

He said the event aimed to strengthen ties among Chamber members, open doors to potential partnerships, and highlight the benefits of belonging to an organization that actively champions business growth and resilience.

Nevis Division of the St. Kitts-Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce hosts “Mix and Jingle” event for members and prospective members on the grounds of their new location at Government Road

Non-members were encouraged to join the Chamber, as membership provides tangible benefits, including opportunities to participate in national dialogue and policy discussions. Mr. Hector noted that the SKNCIC sits on all national committees within the Federation, ensuring that private sector perspectives are considered in critical decision-making processes before policies are finalized.

The St. Kitts-Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce is the largest umbrella organization representing the interests of the business community in the Federation. It provides technical expertise, advocates on behalf of the private sector at all levels of government, and facilitates access to information on regional and international opportunities, including financial grants and other forms of business support.

