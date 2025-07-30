Breaking News

Young Cricketer Fatally Stabbed in Antigua

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
vonde bowers

Antiguan Authorities are investigating the tragic death of 16-year-old Vonde Bowers, who was fatally stabbed during an altercation in the Grays area Tuesday night.

The young cricketer was discovered in a gutter with multiple stab wounds, (chest and head) and later transported to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre, where he was pronounced dead.

Bowers was a fourth-form student at Ottos Comprehensive School and a promising young cricketer who recently returned from the UK tour with the Antigua and Barbuda Under-19 team. Bowers played for the Mahico Cricket Club.

Condolences continue to pour in for his family, friends, teammates, and all those affected by this loss.

Discover more from SKN PULSE

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Share this Article
Previous Article Jeffers 20250730 131301 0000 ST. KITTS AND NEVIS MAKES HISTORY AS RECIPIENT OF FIRST GERMAN VOCATIONAL TRAINING VISAS
Next Article 05bd3c74 5ffa b88c 577f 1c5fc2f80bd0 Government Reaffirms Unchanged Travel Per Diem Policy Amidst Misinformation
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
Register Lost your password?

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy