Young Cricketer Fatally Stabbed in Antigua

Antiguan Authorities are investigating the tragic death of 16-year-old Vonde Bowers, who was fatally stabbed during an altercation in the Grays area Tuesday night.
The young cricketer was discovered in a gutter with multiple stab wounds, (chest and head) and later transported to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre, where he was pronounced dead.
Bowers was a fourth-form student at Ottos Comprehensive School and a promising young cricketer who recently returned from the UK tour with the Antigua and Barbuda Under-19 team. Bowers played for the Mahico Cricket Club.
Condolences continue to pour in for his family, friends, teammates, and all those affected by this loss.
