Robbery Reported in Buckleys Housing Development

Another Robbery – Buckleys Housing Development

An investigation has been launched by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force into a robbery that occurred early Friday morning, June 6, 2025, in the Buckleys Housing Development.

Four Robbers

According to reports, at approximately 12:20 AM, Mr. Justin Merritt reported that upon returning home from a bar, he was accosted by four masked men as he was feeding his dog in his yard.

Two of the men emerged from nearby bushes, followed shortly by two more.

All four suspects were dressed in all black, including long-sleeved tops, long pants, and shoes. One of the men was armed with a firearm.

The assailants instructed Merritt not to run before robbing him of his jewelry and cell phone. Merritt was unharmed.

There are no suspects in custody. Investigations are ongoing.

The authorities are appealing to the public for any information that might help their investigation.

Persons are urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 662-1140 or report to the nearest police station.

