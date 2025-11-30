PM Drew Promises Review Committee For Proposed SSZ Developments

By: T. Chapman

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew has signal his intention to put a committee in place to review any development proposed under the Special Sustainability Zones (SSZ) Act.

In his most recent interactions with media, Dr. Drew assured the public that a review committee will be appointed whenever a proposal is submitted.

PM Drew stated,

I will set up a committee to review any proposed development under the SSZ… That committee will make sure that the Constitution is not violated in any way.

The Prime Minister is adamant that the SSZ Act protects transparency and sovereignty, and is not connected to any individual private development.

While PM Drew believes that the legislation enhances good governance, transparency and public participation, there are numerous concerns from citizens.

In Nevis, the main opposition party, the Nevis Reformation Party, has held public meetings opposing the SSZ. Their rallying cry to the Nevisian Public is, ‘Say No To The SSZ.’

Also in Nevis, the Nevis Historicial and Conservation Society has expressed concerns about the proposed Destiny project.

There has also been calls to repeal the SSZ Act from the People’s Action Movement, the Nevis Reformation Party and the St Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce.