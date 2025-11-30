Round Table 25 11 2025 14 1140x570 1
Local NewsSKN Politics

PM Drew Promises Review Committee For Proposed SSZ Developments

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read

By: T. Chapman

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew has signal his intention to put a committee in place to review any development proposed under the Special Sustainability Zones (SSZ) Act. 

In his most recent interactions with media, Dr. Drew assured the public that a review committee will be appointed whenever a proposal is submitted.

PM Drew stated,

I will set up a committee to review any proposed development under the SSZ… That committee will make sure that the Constitution is not violated in any way.

The Prime Minister is adamant that the SSZ Act protects transparency and sovereignty, and is not connected to any individual private development.

While PM Drew believes that the legislation enhances good governance, transparency and public participation, there are numerous concerns from citizens.

In Nevis, the main opposition party, the Nevis Reformation Party, has held public meetings opposing the SSZ. Their rallying cry to the Nevisian Public is, ‘Say No To The SSZ.’

Also in Nevis, the Nevis Historicial and Conservation Society has expressed concerns about the proposed Destiny project.

fb img 1764522749322428867360988602390

There has also been calls to repeal the SSZ Act from the People’s Action Movement, the Nevis Reformation Party and the St Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce.


Share This Article
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month

You Might Also Like

error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy