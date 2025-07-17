MURDER CHARGE LAID IN DEATH OF 15-YEAR-OLD JANELIKA ROMNEY

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has formally charged Selwyn “Judge” Pringle, age sixty-four (64) of Dieppe Bay, St. Kitts, with Murder in connection with the death of fifteen (15)-year-old Janelika Romney of New Guinea, St. Kitts. The offence was committed on June 16th, 2025.

This charge follows earlier charges brought against Mr. Pringle on June 26th, 2025, forthe offences of Kidnapping and False Imprisonment, also in relation to Janelika’sdisappearance.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on July 17th, 2025 by Forensic Pathologist Dr. Shanedelle Norford-Harry, with support from resident pathologists Dr. Adrian Nuñez Quintana and Dr. Nordica Phillip. The examination determined that the cause of death was multiple stab wounds to the body.

Mr. Pringle was charged shortly thereafter at the Basseterre Police Station.

