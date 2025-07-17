Breaking News

MURDER CHARGE LAID IN DEATH OF 15-YEAR-OLD JANELIKA ROMNEY

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
pringle 1

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has formally charged Selwyn “Judge” Pringle, age sixty-four (64) of Dieppe Bay, St. Kitts, with Murder in connection with the death of fifteen (15)-year-old Janelika Romney of New Guinea, St. Kitts. The offence was committed on June 16th, 2025.

This charge follows earlier charges brought against Mr. Pringle on June 26th, 2025, forthe offences of Kidnapping and False Imprisonment, also in relation to Janelika’sdisappearance.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on July 17th, 2025 by Forensic Pathologist Dr. Shanedelle Norford-Harry, with support from resident pathologists Dr. Adrian Nuñez Quintana and Dr. Nordica Phillip. The examination determined that the cause of death was multiple stab wounds to the body.

Mr. Pringle was charged shortly thereafter at the Basseterre Police Station.

Discover more from SKN PULSE

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Share this Article
Previous Article IMG 9799 DxO SKTU HOSTS WORKSHOP FOR TEACHER ASSISTANTS 
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
Register Lost your password?

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy