Man Shot and Killed While Riding Scooter

By: Staff Writer

A man was shot and killed in the vicinity of the Combermere Methodist Church in St James Parish Tuesday night.

Sometime after 9 o’o’clock when Police arrived on the scene, they discovered the male’s body yards away from his scooter.

While details about the shooting are sketchy, photos circulating via Social Media shows the victim’s bike lying in the streets with the seat dislodged.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Up to press time, no formal arrests have been made and the police haven’t responded to questions asked by the media.

Investigations are ongoing.

