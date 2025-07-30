Breaking News

Man Shot and Killed While Riding Scooter

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
murder st james

By: Staff Writer

A man was shot and killed in the vicinity of the Combermere Methodist Church in St James Parish Tuesday night.

Sometime after 9 o’o’clock when Police arrived on the scene, they discovered the male’s body yards away from his scooter.

While details about the shooting are sketchy, photos circulating via Social Media shows the victim’s bike lying in the streets with the seat dislodged.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Up to press time, no formal arrests have been made and the police haven’t responded to questions asked by the media.

Investigations are ongoing.

Discover more from SKN PULSE

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Share this Article
Previous Article FB IMG 1753820628268 St. Kitts and Nevis Achieves Historic Finish at NORCECA Continental Tour in Suriname
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
Register Lost your password?

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy