Major raid at HMP Results in Contraband Seizure

By: T. Chapman

The authorities have released details of a large scale joint operation at His Majesty’s Prison in Basseterre, conducted on Tuesday (July 9), that led to the seizure of a significant quantity of contraband items.

Police issued a press statement earlier this afternoon (Jul. 10) addressing the raid. Initially, police withheld official information from the media until the operation was concluded, citing security concerns.

The coordinated raid occurred between 4:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and involved multiple national security agencies. Participating agencies included the RSCNPF’s Special Services Unit (SSU), Anti-Narcotics Unit, and Joint Security Operations Tactical Team (JSOTT); the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force Infantry; Customs and Excise officers; and members of the St. Kitts and Nevis Prison Service.

The national security agencies involved received technical support from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Regional Security System (RSS).

The search of the prison compound resulted in the confiscation of 15 cellular phones, a quantity of marijuana, several improvised weapons (shanks), cigarettes and tobacco, lighters, containers of fermented liquor and a range of other prohibited items.

According to the police,

These findings form part of ongoing efforts to reinforce the integrity and security of the correctional system, and to prevent or intercept any coordination of criminal activity from within the facility.

With these findings, some serious questions has to be asked as it relates to internal security and searches.

While the Police has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling the problem, they have yet to disclose who are responsible for the breaches.

The public is watching and waiting for answers.

