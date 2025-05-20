FOUR BILLS FOR SECOND READING IN THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ON THURSDAY, MAY 22, 2025

The Order Paper has been issued for a sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

Four Bills will receive their second reading, as the government’s good governance legislative agenda continues.



The Honourable Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Finance, National Security, Citizenship and Immigration, Health and Social Security, Dr. Terrance Drew, will move the second reading of the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Anti-Proliferation (Financing of Weapons of Mass Destruction) (Amendment) Bill, 2025. Both Bills had their reading on May 15, 2025.

Then, the Honourable Attorney-General and Minister responsible for Justice and Legal Affairs, Garth Wilkin, will move the second reading of the Bills entitled, Proceeds of Crime and Asset Recovery (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Extradition Bill, 2025. Both Bills were read for the first time during the May 02, 2025, sitting of the National Assembly.

The National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com.



Copies of the Bills, as soon as they are made available, can be found on the website (www.sknis.gov.kn) of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service under the section titled Bills. The Bills can also be accessed via the Facebook page: St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service.



