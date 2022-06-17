CCM announces new Youth Arm Executive Committee

Advertise With SKN PULSE

By: Staff Writer

The Concerned Citizens Movement, (CCM) has announced its new Youth Arm Executive Committee.

Serving as President is Nykeisha Henry. Other members of the committee are:

Advertise With SKN PULSE

Emoyen Grant – Vice President

Related Posts

St. Kitts and Nevis Cabinet to host press conference on…

There is a fundamental difference between NRP and CCM

THE PEOPLES’ LABOUR PARTY (PLP) APPOINTS
DELONTE LEWIS AS

Kaseya Manners – Secretary/Treasurer

Breandra Liburd – Public Relations Officer

The newly elected president, Nykeisha Henry previously served on the first Youth Arm Executive Committee which was formed in 2020, she served as Public Relations Officer.

Henry recently graduated from the Nevis International Secondary School as the Valedictorian. In 2020, she was awarded as of the Most Remarkable teens for her work in Environmentalism. Additionally, she was also honoured as a Green Ambassador by the Department of Youth.

Share
More Stories

Law Library To Open In Downtown Basseterre In The New Year

CARIBBEAN ENERGY SECTOR HEAD TO SAINT LUCIA FOR INFLUENTIAL…

RSS soldiers to placed on the streets of St. Kitts and…

1 of 2,038
error: Our Content Is protected !!

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy