CCM announces new Youth Arm Executive Committee

By: Staff Writer

The Concerned Citizens Movement, (CCM) has announced its new Youth Arm Executive Committee.

Serving as President is Nykeisha Henry. Other members of the committee are:

Emoyen Grant – Vice President

Kaseya Manners – Secretary/Treasurer

Breandra Liburd – Public Relations Officer

The newly elected president, Nykeisha Henry previously served on the first Youth Arm Executive Committee which was formed in 2020, she served as Public Relations Officer.

Henry recently graduated from the Nevis International Secondary School as the Valedictorian. In 2020, she was awarded as of the Most Remarkable teens for her work in Environmentalism. Additionally, she was also honoured as a Green Ambassador by the Department of Youth.