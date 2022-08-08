PM DICKON MITCHELL CONGRATULATES NEWLY ELECTED PRIME MINISTER OF SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS

On behalf of the Government and people of Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique, I extend heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Terrance M. Drew and the Saint Kitts and Nevis Labour Party on their election victory.

The people of Saint Kitts and Nevis have spoken and, as in my own country, they have elected new leadership and a new path for their futures.

I commend the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis for turning out peacefully to exercise their constitutional rights to vote and I congratulate all political forces on the civility and integrity of the electoral process.

I look forward to working with you, Dr. Drew, and our fellow Caribbean leaders, to address the immense challenges that confront us as small island states. Together, I have no doubt that we can move our region forward.

