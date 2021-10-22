SKNLP POLITICAL LEADER DR. DOUGLAS WILL NOT SEEK PARTY LEADERSHIP

Leader of the Opposition in St. Kitts and Nevis, Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas confirmed Friday that he will not seek re-election as the Political Leader of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) at next month’s Annual National Conference.

However, Douglas confirmed via his Facebook handle that he will continue to represent the residents of St. Christopher #6 and remain the leader of the Opposition in the parliament of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Three officials of the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party Executive will vie for leadership.

Dr. Douglas confirmed that three officials of the SKNLP National Executive, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Member of Parliament for St Christopher 1 (East Basseterre), Mr. Konris Maynard, former Member of Parliament and Caretaker of St. Christopher 3 (West Basseterre) and Dr. Terrance Drew, Party Chairman and Caretaker, St. Christopher 8, will seek the nod of the delegates to become the next SKNLP National Political Leader.

Party delegates will also elect two new Deputy Political Leaders, a National Chairman, and three Vice Chairs among the new executive to serve for a two-year term in accordance with the amended constitution ratified at a special conference convened in May this year.

Dr. Douglas was first elected as Political Leader at a National Conference in 1989 following his election as the Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher 6. Doulas served as Prime Minister from 1995-2015.