Five Kittitians Selected to Leeward Islands U19 Squad for Regional Tournament

The St. Kitts Cricket Association (SKCA) would like to announce that five of our own, De-antre Drew, Caiden Francis, Eirette Richards, Kunal Tilokani, and Lawshorn Bergan, have been selected to represent the Leeward Islands Under-19 cricket team.

This achievement reflects the players’ performance in the 2025 Leeward Islands U19 championships, as well as their dedication, skill, and consistent displays. It also highlights the success of SKCA’s ongoing efforts to develop young cricketers across the island.

The selected players will compete in the West Indies Rising Stars Under-19 Tournament, which will be hosted right here in St. Kitts and Nevis from July 3 to 23, 2025. Matches will be played at four venues: Conaree Cricket Centre, St. Mary’s Park in Cayon, and St. Paul’s Sporting Complex—all in St. Kitts—and ET Willett Park in Nevis.

The SKCA is proud of the players’ accomplishment, as the five young men have demonstrated exceptional talent and commitment, and we are confident they will make a significant impact on the regional stage. Their selection is also a testament to the hard work of our coaches, clubs, and cricketing community.

With the tournament being hosted locally, the SKCA encourages the public to come out and support not only the Kittitian players but also all teams participating in this prestigious event.

Related